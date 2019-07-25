As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Valuation Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lifted Its Holding by $2.02 Million; A-R-T- Advisors Increased Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 42,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 569,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52 million, up from 527,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 18.38M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 84.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,278 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 34,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 1.30 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rydex S&P Equal Weight Etf (RSP) by 3,657 shares to 438,112 shares, valued at $45.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE) by 54,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,823 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osborne Cap Limited Co holds 2.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 231,466 shares. Cadinha And Lc invested in 33,872 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 63,100 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 7,872 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 42,468 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.32% or 1.25 million shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 30,000 shares. Old National Bank In holds 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 60,546 shares. Capital Llc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 88,244 shares. 151,689 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 684,003 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% or 5.01 million shares in its portfolio. Edgepoint Investment Incorporated has invested 8.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 1 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 63,947 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 360 shares. Ent Fincl Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kistler reported 0.03% stake. Td Asset Management Inc reported 43,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Farmers Retail Bank reported 458 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 28,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 905,742 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn has invested 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

