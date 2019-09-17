As Wellcare Health (WCG) Stock Rose, Holder Omni Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Holding; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Position

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1078. About 3,501 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wellcare Health (WCG) by 984.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 192,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 212,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.51M, up from 19,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wellcare Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.62. About 96,714 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 42,336 shares. Gideon Advsr reported 0.3% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP holds 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 11,228 shares. Diamond Hill Inc reported 0% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 31,719 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.12% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Street has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 0.03% or 11,624 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 4,094 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 64,697 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank Corporation accumulated 2,116 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort LP has 4,914 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 1.79 million are owned by Fmr Llc. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.