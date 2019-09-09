As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Qs Investors Trimmed Its Holding by $7.15 Million; Applied Materials (AMAT) Position Boosted by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 90.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 26,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 2,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 29,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 382,282 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 731 shares to 21,749 shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 16,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $193.20 million for 17.51 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Health Insurance Stocks for 2019 – The motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.83% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lpl Financial Ltd owns 3,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Grp has 2,437 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 170,338 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hanseatic Mngmt reported 2,704 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank stated it has 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 67,249 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 207,060 shares. Ls Investment Ltd reported 2,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion holds 796,658 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 22,355 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ameriprise Incorporated owns 199,654 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Semiconductor Short Sellers Hike Their Bets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 206,807 shares. 17,549 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc. Hodges Capital Management reported 49,304 shares. Ally Fincl holds 0.26% or 35,000 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.15% or 516,553 shares. Nuance Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.8% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 198,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ci Investments Incorporated has 1.87 million shares. Peddock Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Profund Advsr stated it has 123,442 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 2,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 19,000 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 184,698 shares. Taurus Asset holds 0.56% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 101,760 shares.