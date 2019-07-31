As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Upped by $1.61 Million Its Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Trimmed Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Position by $4.03 Million; Market Value Rose

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $287.25. About 587,981 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 108,005 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 715,614 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 72,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,693 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). South Dakota Inv Council holds 57,500 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Ltd has 250,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cypress Capital Management Limited Com (Wy) invested in 0.07% or 205 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 22,786 shares. Horizon Inv Svcs Ltd Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 8,769 shares. Prescott Gru Mgmt Lc owns 19,428 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Axa stated it has 1,470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 2,600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 183,623 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 105,127 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Copper Rock Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,134 shares.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39 million for 90.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.