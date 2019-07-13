As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Lifted Position; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Decreased Stake by $50.07 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.03 million, down from 16.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 15/04/2018 – The Hindu: Two years back, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI docs; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK-PROVISION MADE BY DEBITING RESERVES, SURPLUS WILL BE REVERSED, ACCOUNTED VIA P&L ACCOUNT OVER SUBSEQUENT QTRS OF FY 2019; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 10.77 BLN RUPEES

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 3,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 10,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $292.39. About 315,512 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IBN’s profit will be $584.74M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,259 shares to 338,409 shares, valued at $29.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 481,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD, BA, VALE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 100 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Axa reported 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Penn Cap Management owns 4,994 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,063 shares. Td Asset accumulated 107,492 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.04% or 2,003 shares. 48,308 were accumulated by Sei Invests. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited reported 3,664 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 31,386 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 166,700 shares. Macquarie accumulated 45,525 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Brown Advisory reported 3,902 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).