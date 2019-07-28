As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Raised Position; Colony Group Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 446,973 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,650 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 9,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 306,820 shares to 474,780 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 685,136 shares in its portfolio. Havens Advsrs Ltd invested in 5,500 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 57,141 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 23,000 are held by York Cap Management Glob Limited Liability Com. Prudential Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cornerstone Inc accumulated 196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.25% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 38,137 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,752 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 4,500 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 49,329 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 7,132 shares. Conning reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Globeflex Capital LP holds 8,240 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0% or 2,485 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Spdr Etf by 46,806 shares to 154,232 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

