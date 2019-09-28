As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Value Rose, Hm Capital Management Has Increased Position; Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 362,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 4.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.28M, up from 3.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 5.24 million shares traded or 131.99% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH)

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC) & WellCare (WCG) Report Joint Agreement to Sell Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans to Anthem Inc. (ANTM) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play The Centene-WellCare Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 583 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 1 shares. Clark Cap Group invested in 2,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv invested in 9,895 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Comm holds 5,614 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 12,040 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 766 shares stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 0.93% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 40,500 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 42,336 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,395 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bardin Hill Mngmt Prtnrs LP invested in 4.09% or 103,641 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Travel + Leisure Recognizes DiamondRock’s Havana Cabana Resort As A Top Ten Resort Hotel In Florida – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.