As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Position Maintained by Mount Vernon Associates Inc

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 30,560 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 16,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.46M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 13,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, down from 19,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $259.17. About 683,489 shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omni Llp holds 3.19% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 212,267 shares. Shell Asset Management has 8,979 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 17,911 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 4,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited invested in 0% or 1,925 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.06% or 12,406 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Loomis Sayles & Commerce Lp owns 69,794 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Atria Investments Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 60,356 shares. 730 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz. Royal London Asset holds 20,162 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 102,996 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc reported 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 16.87 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 133,848 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Finance owns 212 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Victory Capital invested in 0.14% or 638,896 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 98,347 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 666,100 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc has 3,096 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 6,350 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Lmr Prns Llp holds 18,882 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,096 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 5,434 shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Pacific Global Inv Management holds 0.62% or 24,346 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 15,767 shares.