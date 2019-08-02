As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Price Rose While Greenlight Capital Increased Its Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.21. About 223,865 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SELECTED TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH ARIZONA HEALTH CARE COST CONTAINMENT SYSTEM; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 341,582 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AerCap delivers fifth Boeing 787 Dreamliner on lease to EGYPTAIR – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings NV: AerCap Holdings NV Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 59,527 shares. 126,576 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 980,842 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.04% or 53,067 shares. 676,648 are held by Aristotle Capital Boston. Rmb Cap Management owns 51,633 shares. Macquarie invested in 0% or 4,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 305,500 shares. Asset One Co Ltd invested in 60,894 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.01% or 73,148 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc stated it has 1.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 268,030 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 8,078 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 24,531 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company accumulated 66,611 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 101,013 shares to 115,027 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to Hire Hundreds to Support Transition to Medicaid Managed Care in North Carolina – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.