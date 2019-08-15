As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Raised by $7.32 Million Its Position; As Blackrock (BLK) Share Price Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lifted Its Position by $181.63 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 269.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 27,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $273.49. About 320,744 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 14,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21B, up from 14,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $411.37. About 699,223 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 24/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Privacy Policy; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink: Don’t try to time this wild stock market; 24/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MILLER: RATES WILL MOVE `MODESTLY HIGHER’; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Total Voting Rights; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – “THE NEW FED CHAIR AND COMMITTEE ARE PROPERLY REACTING TO A GROWING AND MODERATELY INFLATING ECONOMY”; 07/03/2018 – Asian Bond Trading Gets a Push From BlackRock; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Institutional Active Long-Term Net Outflows Were $7.1 Billion; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 05/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Issue of Equity

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 1,426 shares to 61,282 shares, valued at $11.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,296 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.69% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Evercore Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 98,185 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 1,193 shares. 28,533 are held by Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.12% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 35,080 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.68% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1.79 million shares. 6,962 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Cetera Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 1,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has 0.13% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 9,041 shares. Regions Fin reported 0.84% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International Limited has 0.07% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Artisan Partnership invested in 0.23% or 431,116 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 452 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na accumulated 31,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 207,060 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 2,430 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,548 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Css Lc Il stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Icon Advisers invested in 8,901 shares. Tobam invested in 0.1% or 7,408 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 12,509 shares stake. Voloridge Management Lc reported 0.2% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

