As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut Position; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Baupost Group Lowered Position by $379.72 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 42,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS SERVICES UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON OCTOBER 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 1.34 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares to 6.38M shares, valued at $253.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 43,374 shares to 45,758 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,731 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.