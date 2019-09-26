As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Shares Rose, Hm Capital Management Has Upped by $1.33 Million Its Holding; Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Decreased Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) as Valuation Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12 million, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 37,425 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT SAYS EXTENDED SHUTDOWN COULD HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 73,406 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund accumulated 1,049 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And, a Missouri-based fund reported 38 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 3,793 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 208,029 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 150,000 were accumulated by Manikay Partners Lc. 62,495 are held by Sio Capital Management Ltd. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,672 shares. 121,400 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Qs Invsts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rock Springs Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.31% or 320,500 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 4,079 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp has 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 7,064 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 13,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 53,400 are owned by Bessemer Incorporated. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 7,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 6,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Us National Bank De reported 14,619 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.04% or 89,761 shares. Moreover, Penn Mgmt Communications has 0.16% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 26,166 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0.15% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 547,116 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0.04% or 463,050 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 160,537 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 337,735 shares. Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 7,048 shares.

