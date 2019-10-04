As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Value Rose, Soros Fund Management Cut Its Stake; Alpine Associates Management Increases Holding in Finisar (FNSR)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 17,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $260.31. About 671,381 shares traded or 48.60% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 71,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 5.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.66M, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.49; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 16.95 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why WellCare Health Plans Is Soaring – Motley Fool” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WellCare Names Dr. Robert Rhodes Chief Medical Officer in Nebraska… – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Issues 2019 Annual Guidance – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 771,385 shares to 817,385 shares, valued at $75.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 896,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Boston Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 3,076 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 8,979 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Wright Ser owns 2,882 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 31,719 shares. 18,785 are held by Hm Cap Ltd Liability. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 180,628 shares stake. Moreover, Sun Life has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 87,355 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 181,340 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 49,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Strs Ohio reported 8,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 159,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 502,529 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 100 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 207,316 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 353,727 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Yakira Capital Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 35,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Qs Investors Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 40,135 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 14,604 shares.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 503,150 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $151.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “II-VI to double in size with close of acquisition – Pittsburgh Business Times” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Finisar Corporation (FNSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “II-VI Stays Laser Focused on Growth – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Finisar Unveils Leading-Edge Products and Technology Solutions for Next-Generation Optical Networks at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NVR (NVR) Set to Join S&P 500, Replacing Jefferies Financial (JEF); Jefferies, II-VI (IIVI) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Callon Petroleum (CPE), PriceSmart (PSMT) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.