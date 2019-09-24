As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $40.62 Million; Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Boosted Its Position

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 142,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 3,704 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 146,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $268.2. About 76,868 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 2,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,716 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 35,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.58. About 2.62 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $442.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,565 shares to 208,174 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,765 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 323,122 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $46.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.46 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.