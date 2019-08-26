As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Share Price Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Disney (DIS) Position Maintained by Puzo Michael J

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 490,182 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 6.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Limited Com accumulated 122,566 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,360 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Riverpark Capital Mgmt has 83,881 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.34% or 155,730 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,584 were reported by Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Com. First Dallas Secs accumulated 2,005 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8.58 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Vanguard reported 126.96M shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cwm Lc accumulated 120,008 shares. Moreover, Barnett Company has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keybank Association Oh reported 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,036 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group LP stated it has 227,478 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cleararc holds 0.06% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 534,116 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 26,979 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 105 are owned by Whittier Trust Company. Pnc Gru owns 29,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 14,180 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 0.11% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Wellington Group Inc Llp has 0.14% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2.26M shares. Sun Life Incorporated invested in 83 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 20 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 104,831 shares in its portfolio.