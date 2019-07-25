As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Westend Advisors Has Increased Stake

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 19,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 billion, up from 321,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 6.70 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 212.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.66. About 267,790 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 07/05/2018 – Staywell Health Plan Selected to Provide Medicaid Services in Florida

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “There’s something wrong with this rally in the stock market, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

