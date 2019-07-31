As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Valuation Rose, Carmignac Gestion Lifted by $22.66 Million Its Stake; Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Sabre Corp. (SABR) Position by $1.93 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 91,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,082 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 274,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 07/03/2018 – Sabre teams up with Cendyn to enhance the SynXis platform with advanced CRM capabilities; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Insurance Cofounder, Investor Sell 18% Stake for GBP112.8 Mln

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 84,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 796,658 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.90 million, up from 712,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $287.25. About 587,981 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Adj EPS $2.47; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.95M for 36.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.06 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 26,754 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.02% or 918,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 2.79M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 315 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co reported 51,459 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 65,574 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 49,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 2.37% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 215,768 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc accumulated 10,222 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 28.64 million shares. Capital has 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 8.45 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $207.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 753,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,222 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).