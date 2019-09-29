As Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Valuation Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Raised Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Holding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 18,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 41,436 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38 million, down from 60,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 468,350 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,034 shares to 85,642 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,868 shares to 77,596 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.