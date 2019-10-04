As Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Stock Price Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Upped Its Holding by $5.30 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $9.18 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $262.09. About 190,306 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 904.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 55,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24 million, up from 5,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.89. About 893,344 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,535 shares to 36,102 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 18,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,862 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group I (NASDAQ:TROW).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 386,420 shares to 500 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 8,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,359 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

