As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut by $1.59 Million Its Position; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined, Holder Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Holding

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 202,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,307 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 523,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 13.39 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 54,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 165,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 203,559 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 51,553 shares to 147,742 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 30,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

