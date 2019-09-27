As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stock Value Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Its Position; As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Share Price Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted by $304,590 Its Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 261.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 79,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 110,438 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 30,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 370,987 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 1.04 million shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary A; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,166 shares to 275,344 shares, valued at $30.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 122,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,523 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

