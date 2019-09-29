As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Shares Declined, Holder Green Street Investors Has Decreased Holding by $448,200; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $2.97 Million as Valuation Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 38,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 12,897 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 153,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 834,564 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Round Table Llc has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi reported 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brandywine Com reported 1.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). North Carolina-based Kingfisher Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 2,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 13,727 were reported by Strategic Finance Services. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 89,000 were accumulated by Ally Finance. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Minnesota-based Gradient Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Com owns 8,247 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,591 shares stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Post-Lehman World: Top Stocks Then And Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Before The Mega Merger: Hereâ€™s A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 2,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 4,863 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 280,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 356,640 shares. 117,944 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 60,085 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company accumulated 86,737 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 11,574 shares in its portfolio. Carlson LP owns 967,966 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Nordea Investment Ab has 157,111 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 24,859 shares.