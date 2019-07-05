As Weingarten Realty (WRI) Share Price Declined, Real Estate Management Services Trimmed Its Holding; Tenor Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 1.92 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has risen 33.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, down from 287,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 236,806 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares to 38.62 million shares, valued at $76.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.02% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ellington Gru Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 207,900 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 66,421 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 341,817 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 327,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0% or 15,512 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 10.49 million shares. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 5,647 shares. Concourse Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 22,019 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 24,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 207,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Gru holds 73,285 shares. Tenor Cap Mgmt Commerce LP holds 0.09% or 226,546 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Street Investors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.5% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). First Citizens Bancshares invested in 0.05% or 15,798 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 234,831 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.19 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Us Commercial Bank De holds 22,074 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 1.97 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 451,117 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested 0.09% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Asset Management One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 231,722 shares. Mesirow Invest Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1,170 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm reported 75,860 shares.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. WRI’s profit will be $68.19M for 13.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.