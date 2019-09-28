As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Valuation Declined, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Stake by $1.65 Million; Synovus Financial Lifted Rpm Intl (RPM) Stake by $1.31 Million as Stock Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 384,584 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 60,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.41M, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 834,564 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 16,659 shares to 102,365 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,270 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated reported 204 shares. Stephens Ar holds 39,589 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 9,397 shares. Coho Prns owns 104,515 shares. 58 are owned by Assetmark. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 78,960 shares. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 7,038 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 0% or 15,800 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 17,009 shares. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 24,368 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 18,746 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability holds 11,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Echo Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 163,257 shares. 54,874 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 1,287 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com stated it has 1,950 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Brookfield Asset accumulated 768,257 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 19,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 33,824 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 50,842 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn reported 700 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 226,900 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 14,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 19,572 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 136,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,951 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). The New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).