As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Price Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Increased Position; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Strs Ohio Boosted Holding by $467,190

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 1,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 379,414 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.18 million, up from 377,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $268.44. About 1.16 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99M, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.20M shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 168,488 shares to 262,526 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 118,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,021 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 55,010 shares. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C has 0.51% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership holds 25,213 shares or 6.58% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 22 are held by Valley Advisers. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alpha Windward reported 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 2,010 are owned by Harvest Management. Alps Advisors holds 10,335 shares. 529 are owned by Howe Rusling. 21,465 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Com. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.03% or 3,205 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 31,376 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whale Rock Mngmt Lc has invested 3.22% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 2.33M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 900 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 22,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 155,717 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com reported 25,061 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 58,814 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv Management holds 0.01% or 1,170 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 30,525 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Green Street Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 153,900 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,370 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,545 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.75M shares to 4,581 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 3.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,703 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).