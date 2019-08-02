As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Stake by $32.49 Million; Donaldson (DCI) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 756,239 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86 million, down from 793,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 3,537 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across the U.S; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON 3Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Forecasts Full-Year Sales to Increase About 15% and Adjusted EPS to Be Up 17% to 19%; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – Tennis-Dimitrov survives Donaldson dogfight to reach third round; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 15 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH PRIOR FORECAST OF 13 TO 15 PERCENT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 95.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 31,283 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited reported 7,545 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 30,216 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). First Hawaiian Bank owns 2,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree has 0.22% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 8,721 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Envestnet Asset reported 56,495 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.03% or 4.53 million shares. D E Shaw invested in 55,352 shares. M&T Bancorp invested in 0% or 15,414 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Pnc Group reported 0% stake. Prudential invested in 234,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DCI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 100.47 million shares or 1.32% less from 101.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 7,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). City Holdg accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 22,020 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 136,527 shares. 9,600 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. 10,261 are owned by North Star Asset Management. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, a New York-based fund reported 33,438 shares. Numerixs Tech has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Amer Gp holds 0.05% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) or 255,797 shares. Amp Capital Limited has 0% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 11,393 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 25,073 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DCI’s profit will be $77.80 million for 19.93 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Donaldson Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,468 activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 14,362 shares to 86,679 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).