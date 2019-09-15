As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stock Declined, Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Stake Upped by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 60,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.41 million, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. It closed at $28.14 lastly. It is up 1.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $902,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 273,536 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Releases Preliminary Second Fiscal Quarter Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.2% or 20,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 149,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Management Lc owns 0.96% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 597,579 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 3,487 shares. Century owns 1.11 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0% or 121 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 59,645 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 15,614 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 44,945 are held by Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 59,320 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.16% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 337,727 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 57,539 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,000 shares to 2,160 shares, valued at $262,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 1.12M shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $93.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Limited holds 42,918 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com owns 24,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 278,013 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Hightower Advisors Limited Com accumulated 0% or 20,457 shares. Sei Invs reported 104,264 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 21,455 were reported by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,118 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 186,679 shares. 700 are owned by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 359,695 shares. 150,090 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 280,079 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.