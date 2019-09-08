As Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Share Price Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Position; Zendesk (ZEN) Stock Declined While Corvex Management LP Cut Its Position by $69.42 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99M, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 1.22 million shares traded or 40.46% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 89.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 826,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 99,848 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 926,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 888,809 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 104,699 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 1,626 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Naples Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Stifel holds 203,266 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 940,233 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 188,634 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.06% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 242,593 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 110,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Weingarten Realty Investors Releases Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Michelin chef set to open high-end Chicago steakhouse in Scottsdale – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE trader: Thank god for Boeing, watch out for more selling, and save your popcorn for the Tesla call – Yahoo Finance” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chicago steakhouse building up staff for new Valley location – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 229,144 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk bull says buy on pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.