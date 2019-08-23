As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.39 Million; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Cut Position by $477,664 as Share Value Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 8,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 60,304 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, down from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 77,855 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares to 120.09 million shares, valued at $170.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtnrs LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 56,822 shares. Citadel Llc reported 221,171 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 42,300 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Cambridge Rech Advsrs reported 14,702 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 59,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Hs Prtn Lc has invested 2.14% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 88,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 31,768 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts L P, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0% or 29,582 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 121,744 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 500 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 1,700 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).