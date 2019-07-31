As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stock Were Volatile, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Its Holding; Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) as Valuation Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.56 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Weight Watchers Int’l To ‘B+’; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “How the Case for Owning American Electric Power for the Next Decade Has Changed – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,195 shares. 11,948 are owned by Prudential Plc. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 0.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 91,857 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 67,965 shares. Rare Infrastructure reported 1.18 million shares stake. Blair William And Comm Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,278 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 718,461 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 485 shares. 6,409 are owned by Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited. Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 8,736 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd has 12,484 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 824 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech has invested 0.38% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 320,498 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.05% or 48,433 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 266,062 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 24,518 shares. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 382,323 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Meeder Asset reported 586 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.23M shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.06% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd owns 30,050 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weight Watchers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Trading Apple, Starbucks Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on November 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ WTW – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Not Enough New Year’s Resolve: JPMorgan Downgrades Weight Watchers – Benzinga” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WW Announces Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:WW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.