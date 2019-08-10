As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stock Were Volatile, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Upped by $1.20 Million Its Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 25,761 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 20,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% or 513,329 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Corporation, a Vermont-based fund reported 725 shares. Kepos Capital Lp reported 35,756 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 62,157 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 42,300 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 0% or 50 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Swiss Savings Bank reported 73,100 shares stake. 382,681 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Walleye Trading Lc holds 36,055 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 753,770 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company owns 11,261 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 113,976 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Llc reported 81,828 shares. Mairs Power Inc accumulated 1,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,204 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.79M shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Garde. Philadelphia Company invested in 1.7% or 81,414 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc owns 151 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 33,593 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 137,020 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 239,259 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 382,812 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,415 shares. Community Trust Investment Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,426 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.