As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Shares Were Volatile, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increased Stake; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 04/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 21/05/2018 – Weight Watchers To Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 823,808 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares to 216,441 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (TLTD) by 142,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,586 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Commerce Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,245 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 59,345 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 39,862 shares stake. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership has 25,400 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 0.26% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 258,470 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 7,226 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 22,100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 7.46 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,100 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Prelude Mgmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 286 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 2,929 shares. 26,266 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 582,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jobless Claims Solid, More Q2 Earnings: GM, ADM, DNKN – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Will Expansion Of Stores Be Key For Dunkin’ Brands In 2019? – Forbes” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 28,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading holds 0.01% or 36,055 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc holds 0% or 14,702 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.62M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 122,789 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 91,017 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 42,300 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Raymond James Assoc reported 59,706 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,357 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 53,300 shares. D E Shaw owns 0.05% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 1.77 million shares.