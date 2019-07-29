As Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted by $340,000 Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Its Stake by $351,058

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 10/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering By Artal Luxembourg S.A; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 70,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $69,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,706 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Advsrs Asset owns 2,184 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Lp reported 99,700 shares stake. Swiss State Bank accumulated 0% or 73,100 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 14,631 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited owns 30,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 25 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.27% or 10,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 382,323 shares. 39,338 are held by Dupont Cap Mngmt. Moreover, New South Cap Management Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 593,848 shares. 16,800 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 20,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 39 shares.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weight Watchers International (WTW) Presents At Nasdaq Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Weight Watchers News: WTW Stock Takes a Dive on Price Target Drop – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Weight Watchers (WTW) – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WW Announces Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:WW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.60 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Communication Select by 33,567 shares to 152,624 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select (XLF) by 13,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.