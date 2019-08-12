As Weibo (WB) Stock Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Cut by $102.61 Million Its Position; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Boosted by Greenlight Capital Inc

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 332,770 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 54.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.51 million, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 917,477 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 63,659 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $157.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Weibo Are Down Today – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2019 : MDT, RY, TD, HRL, BBY, TTC, WB, SINA, ROLL, BRC, WMS, TGP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52M for 15.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus Finance (Uk) stated it has 176,965 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 285,988 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 76,292 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 36,510 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 3,862 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 53,714 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 19,436 shares. Brinker invested in 8,833 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management owns 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 1,500 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 24,379 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Platinum Invest has invested 4.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Cornerstone Advsr holds 569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & has 10,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 28,417 shares. 20,192 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,949 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. 23,347 are owned by Nomura Asset Ltd. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,361 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 0.06% or 51,633 shares. Wexford Capital Lp holds 1.47% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 382,533 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nomura Inc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Elm Ridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.64% or 76,219 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.12% or 1.09M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 103,866 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 320,203 shares. Clal Limited owns 1.02M shares.