As Weibo (WB) Stock Price Declined, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Bank Of America Has Decreased Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $318,510

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.01 million shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 10,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.72 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 3.50 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q REV. $3.16B, EST. $2.73B; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 43,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,379 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 207,292 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.33% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Company invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 62,554 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 154,847 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.08% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 15,955 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.02% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 81,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Korea has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 5,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 36,272 shares. Asset One invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

