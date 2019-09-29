As Weibo (WB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Decreased by $128.80 Million Its Position; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 440,896 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 2.70 million shares traded or 26.30% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 25,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Grisanti Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ballentine Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oak Associates Limited Oh owns 14,450 shares. 148,675 were accumulated by Capwealth Limited Com. Cabot accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.33% of the stock. 129,264 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Adirondack Tru holds 2.81% or 28,857 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.35% or 117,717 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ashford Cap holds 2,638 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In reported 150,881 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 30,049 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 27,222 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,475 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,344 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fast-growing Atlanta biomedical company hires new CEO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02 million for 16.38 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Cap Lc reported 7,430 shares stake. 80,315 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. First Republic Management Inc has 14,819 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com stated it has 18,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Profund Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Quantbot Tech LP holds 6,173 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,403 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 185,237 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 43,172 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.05% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.08% or 137,319 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo: The Drop And The Backdrop – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $220.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. by 197,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).