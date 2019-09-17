As Weibo (WB) Stock Declined, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Stake; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped News New (NWSA) Holding by $48.31 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 173,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 518,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58 million, down from 691,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 455,960 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 3.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 33.54 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $452.41 million, up from 29.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 491,604 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q REV. $2.10B, EST. $1.99B; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE $1,286 MLN VS $1,263 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva; 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01M shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $948.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 241,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone accumulated 593 shares. Fiera Capital has 954,214 shares. Moore Capital Management LP holds 0.21% or 200,000 shares. First Personal accumulated 67 shares. Earnest Llc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 1.14M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 2.31 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 16,850 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 137,319 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Tealwood Asset Inc has invested 0.76% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 13,740 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Amer accumulated 693 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 28,417 shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 208,609 shares to 8.52 million shares, valued at $98.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 227,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

