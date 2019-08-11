As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position by $1.16 Million; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Walmart (Call) (WMT) Stake as Stock Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.99M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – The service will be in 100 metro areas by the end of the year, according to Walmart; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.02 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51 million for 15.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 242,042 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA).