As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Decreased Stake; As Spirit Airls (SAVE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 7,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,862 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.43 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 82,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 424,957 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, up from 342,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 3.52M shares traded or 270.87% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 22/03/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 325 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group reported 794,470 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 820,140 shares. 7,343 are held by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 5,587 shares. 52,377 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Llp. Ajo Lp reported 573,163 shares stake. 25 were reported by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.04% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 52,000 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. 4,000 were accumulated by Bluestein R H. Raymond James Fincl Inc stated it has 53,806 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 5,000 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,308 shares to 179,860 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P (IJK) by 12,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VMBS).