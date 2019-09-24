As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Stake; Decatur Capital Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $352,225

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 328,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 3.10M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.86M, up from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 666,706 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 83,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 6.33M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: German officials want answers on Facebook data mining; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WON’T DELAY REFERRAL OF FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook probe; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.61 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

