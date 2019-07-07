As Weibo (WB) Market Value Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Holding by $324,000

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 6,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,338 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 14,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.43M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo’s (WB) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Could SINA Delist Its U.S. Shares and Relist in China? – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Behind iQIYI’s 100 Million Subscribing Members – Watch Out For The Hidden Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: XITK Targets $120 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.53M for 18.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 8,200 shares to 21,753 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 62,554 shares. 65,923 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.08% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd has 0.07% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 941,755 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.07% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Omers Administration owns 26,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) owns 2,662 shares. Baillie Gifford Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 26,310 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 207,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 303,722 shares. Perkins Coie Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.22% or 2.76M shares. Advsr Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 8.60 million shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 116,808 shares. 31,650 are held by Guardian Investment Management. Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 220,758 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 9,806 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 1.05% or 2.91M shares. Cypress Cap Grp has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pggm Invests accumulated 1.35% or 4.90M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 23,592 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7.38M shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 47,574 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com holds 28,316 shares.