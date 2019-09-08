As Weibo (WB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $5.24 Million as Stock Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 1.61M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 09/05/2018 – HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC HSTG.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Contact RBS’s Stevenson to Replace Finance Chief; 03/04/2018 – EQS-News: Fullshare Be Named the Official Tourism Partner of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S SABB – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE MERGER ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 29/05/2018 – UMBERTO GIACOMETTI SAID TO HAVE QUIT HSBC FOR NOMURA: FIN. NEWS; 17/05/2018 – HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 04/04/2018 – HSBC whistleblower Hervé Falciani arrested in Spain; 01/04/2018 – ArabianBusiness.com: Dubai’s Damac to hire Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 68.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 34,100 shares as the company's stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 15,955 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.56M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares to 401,462 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 91,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $136.88 million for 17.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Good and Bad of Chinese Media Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baozun Earnings Preview: Assessing The Trade War Impact – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weibo Stock Is Still a Risky Play – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget HSBC: 1 Singapore Bank That Has Growing Dividends – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HSBC – A Stumble, Not A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Homesickness in the Modern Age: International Students Crave the Sounds of Home, Says HSBC Survey – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).