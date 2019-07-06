As Weibo (WB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position by $12.77 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Market Valuation Rose, Blackhill Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $597,700

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 1.43M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.53 million for 18.93 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 0% or 72,912 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 28,891 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 3.54M shares. 2.14M are held by Federated Investors Pa. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 90,544 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 208,987 shares. 120 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Mariner Lc accumulated 3,768 shares. Oaktree Cap Management LP holds 528,618 shares. 8,338 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. 17,487 were accumulated by Profund Limited Liability Company. Dsm Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.03% stake.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,823 shares to 374,203 shares, valued at $153.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 57,711 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 7.51% stake. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 15,055 shares. Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc has 7.57M shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 645,627 shares. Everence Capital Management, Indiana-based fund reported 46,931 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 76,168 shares. Btr Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.87% or 226,419 shares. Qci Asset New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Schulhoff Com invested in 0.19% or 18,166 shares. Miller Howard Invests has invested 1.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 2.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 85,113 shares.

