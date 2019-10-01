As Weibo (WB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.46 Million; Fastenal (FAST) Holder North Star Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.28 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 99.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 40,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 80,478 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 173,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 518,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58 million, down from 691,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 1.32M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,495 shares to 155,782 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tweedy Brn Global Value (TBGVX) by 16,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,696 shares, and cut its stake in Medicine Man Tech.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 58,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 2,496 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 650,207 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 10,330 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Barbara Oil reported 16,000 shares. Palisade Asset Llc reported 59,876 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Albert D Mason owns 16,330 shares. Madison Inv Hldg Inc accumulated 1.1% or 1.91M shares. Everence Capital Inc accumulated 16,064 shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 474,255 shares. 31.43M are owned by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Auxier Asset holds 0.04% or 6,600 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 17,883 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2,000 shares. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ashmore Gru Public Ltd Com reported 7,042 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 794 shares. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 487,054 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.78 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Inc has 0.76% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kenmare Cap Partners Limited holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 19,600 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,637 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 87,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 185,237 shares. British Columbia reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.