As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Price Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Cut by $1.23 Million Its Holding; As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Valuation Rose, Holder Franklin Resources Has Trimmed by $376,866 Its Holding

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 22,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 47,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 449,615 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS)

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 6,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 7.74M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.12 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 1.90M shares traded or 73.31% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 71,453 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $213.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 65.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 64,007 shares to 86,052 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.06M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.