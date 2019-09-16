As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Price Declined, Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 73,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 38,905 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 112,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 581,861 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 49,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82,000, down from 52,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 3.36 million shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Capital III Conducts Final Close At Hard Cap Of $677.5 Million; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.57M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 32,579 shares to 51,706 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 11,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,100 shares to 59,592 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 29,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $114.12M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.