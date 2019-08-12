As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Share Value Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Raised Position by $1.74 Million; Celestica (CLS) Share Price Declined While Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $3.66 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 552,281 shares traded or 48.36% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 398,177 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 146,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,348 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

