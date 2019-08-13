As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Share Value Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Has Boosted Holding by $1.74 Million; American Express (AXP) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Holding by $741,854 as Shares Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 448,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, up from 413,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 161,223 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.99. About 1.03M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.02 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hallmark Mngmt Inc reported 2,035 shares. Roundview Capital Limited has 0.49% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,745 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited holds 0.17% or 8,783 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt owns 16,400 shares. Westover Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 21,199 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 146,097 shares. Smithfield invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru Incorporated (Ca) reported 504 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 8,838 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Webster Commercial Bank N A has 2,325 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Grp, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. California-based Intersect Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 65,755 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 18,800 shares. Hartford Fincl Management reported 0.86% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 23,902 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Clark Cap Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Stevens Cap LP accumulated 22,622 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,076 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.25% or 489,117 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 39,335 shares. Synovus invested in 0.02% or 24,016 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 19,404 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 66,268 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 146,061 shares.