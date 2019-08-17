As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Share Price Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Westwood Management Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 87,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 90,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 22,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 47,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 795,427 shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.78 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 45,115 shares to 132,687 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 94,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.06 million for 11.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

