As Webster Financial (WBS) Stock Value Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Lowered Stake by $35.98 Million; Focused Investors Has Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $8.96 Million

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 309,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.48 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 45.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.54B, EST. $2.96B; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 765,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.90M, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Webster Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 281,216 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Group Lc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fosun owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,000 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 16,442 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt owns 152,246 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.46 million shares. 3.43M were accumulated by Westfield L P. The Illinois-based Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). High Pointe Llc holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 86,800 shares. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 300,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 51,200 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com reported 16,160 shares. Reliant Management Ltd Liability Co has 102,400 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Quaker Capital Invs Llc.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15,700 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $90.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Rech Global stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Trexquant Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,441 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 8,390 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com stated it has 50 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 826,410 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 66,876 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4,716 shares. United Automobile Association owns 25,577 shares. Hartford Financial reported 58,102 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Management Lc accumulated 41,823 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 554,414 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $194.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 225,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Webster buys $242M in mortgages to boost Boston growth – Boston Business Journal” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.